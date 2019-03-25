Grounding of Boeing jets contributed to Germania failure - liquidator

March 25 (Reuters) -

* Insolvent German airline Germania will be wound down after all suitors backed off, liquidator Ruediger Wienberg says.

* “We literally rolled out the red carpet for interested parties,” Wienberg is quoted in a statement.

* The main issue was the timeframe of less then two months to find a solution, Wienberg says, citing suitors.

* The airline also could not pay its leasing rates, the liquidator says.

* The grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aggravated the situation because it made aircraft even more scarce, according to the statement. (Editing by Louise Heavens)