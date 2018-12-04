Germany's largest union demands 6-percent increase for steel workers

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, on Tuesday demanded a 6 percent wage increase for the 72,000 employees in the steel industry in the north-west of the country, possibly setting a benchmark for millions of workers in Europe’s largest economy.

IG Metall, which represents 3.9 million people in the metal working and electrical sectors, also said it had demanded a 1,800 euro ($2,041)holiday bonus, said Knut Giesler, the labour union’s chief in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The first round of negotiations is set for Jan. 10.