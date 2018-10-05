FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airlines agree to provide more aircraft in Germany - transport ministry

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Airline executives have committed to providing more aircraft in Germany as part of a raft of measures to avoid backlogs and delays, a spokesman for Germany’s transport ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

At a summit in Hamburg, the country’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer asked airline executives to commit to measures to make air travel more efficient in the wake of travel delays which emerged following the failure of Air Berlin last year.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Edward Taylor

