German minister Altmaier talking, thanked medics after fall - NTV

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after his tumble from the stage at a conference but is now speaking and was able to thank medics for treating him, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

The station’s reporter said that the conference programme, suspended after his fall, appeared set to resume. She said a doctor who happened to be sitting in the audience rushed to help provide treatment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)