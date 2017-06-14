FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

German ministry says disagrees with regional bans on diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.

"Driving bans are the wrong political approach," a transport ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.

Munich's mayor told a newspaper on Wednesday that the city, home to German carmaker BMW, is considering banning diesel vehicles because of "shocking" nitrogen oxides emissions in the Bavarian capital. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Louise Ireland)

