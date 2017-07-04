FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017

German new car sales down 3 pct in June on fewer selling days -VDA

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German new car sales declined 3 percent last month to 327,800 vehicles, auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday, citing two fewer selling days.

Year-to-date registrations in Europe's largest auto market were still up 3 percent on year-earlier levels at 1.79 million vehicles, VDA said, confirming a Reuters story.

The industry association said it expected German domestic car production and exports to fall 2 percent each this year to 5.6 million and 4.3 million autos respectively.

Carmakers are watching with concern the falling market share of Euro-6 diesel vehicles and the rising share of fuel-powered vehicles which emit higher levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, said VDA which represents suppliers and carmakers including Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW .

With German national elections less than three months away, the country's auto industry is expected to contribute towards a plan to cut pollution from diesel engines to help improve air quality and restore trust that was pared down by VW's 2015 emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

