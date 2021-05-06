E-cars boom could cost 100,000 jobs in German car industry - Ifo

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - The e-cars boom will cost more jobs in Germany’s auto industry than employees will retire in the coming years, burdening the labour market with 100,000 job losses if companies don’t beef up efforts to re-skill workers, a survey showed on Thursday.

As battery-driven cars provide less assembly work than combustion engine vehicles, the shift towards e-mobility means that companies must now address the risk of miss-match unemployment and re-train employees, the Ifo institute said.