FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Munich will succeed Frankfurt as the German auto show’s host city from 2021, the VDA association of German car makers said on Tuesday.

VDA said in January that Frankfurt will no longer host the show after almost 70 years as the home of the biannual exhibition of the industry’s latest innovations and that Berlin, Hamburg and Munich had been shortlisted as potential successors. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)