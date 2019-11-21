Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country’s three major carmakers - BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler - a total of 100 million euros ($110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.