Basic Materials
November 21, 2019 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country’s three major carmakers - BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler - a total of 100 million euros ($110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.

$1 = 0.9022 euros Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below