Ticket vendor CTS, Kapsch win German toll contract

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The German transport ministry is to award a 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) highway toll contract to Austrian toll specialist Kapsch Trafficcom and concert ticket seller CTS Eventim, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to award the contract to the two companies for at least 12 years, it said.

The highway toll for cars will be introduced by the German government during its current legislative period, which ends in 2021. Prices will be linked to environmental criteria.

Foreign cars will pay the new toll, while vehicles registered in Germany will be eligible for tax deductions which will decrease for less environmentally friendly cars.

Kapsch has experience with toll systems, including in the United States, Switzerland, and Poland. CTS, well known for selling concert tickets, is entering a new market.

“We have a worldwide expertise with toll systems and CTS has broad experience in direct marketing and digital ticket sales, that is an interesting combination,” a Kapsch Trafficcom spokesman said.

Asked whether there were more joint projects to expect, he said it was too early to speculate.

Other bidders for the contract can appeal the decision up to December 30, otherwise it becomes binding. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)