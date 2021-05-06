Germany's IG Metall warns of car job fiasco, investments needed

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s car sector is facing an “employment fiasco” unless badly needed investments in new technologies, most notably batteries, are made, the country’s top labour leader said.

"Whoever takes the view that the loss of jobs could be fully offset is creating false hopes," Joerg Hofmann, president of IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, told Reuters.