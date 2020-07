BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s auto industry association VDA on Friday said it expected domestic car production to drop by 25% to 3.5 million cars this year, warning that a recovery in the second half of 2020 would be slow.

The way out of the crisis will be “long and rocky”, VDA President Hildegard Mueller told journalists at a news conference. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)