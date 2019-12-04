Company News
December 4, 2019 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

German new car sales to fall 6.2% in 2020 - VDIK

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany overall are forecast to fall by 6.2% next year but electric car sales should rise sharply, German auto importers association VDIK said on Wednesday.

Electric car sales are due to rise 60% to at least 160,000 in 2020 while new car sales were seen falling to 3.35 million in 2020, the association said.

This year, car sales are due to rise by 4% to 3.57 million, the highest level since 2009. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by editing by Riham Alkousaa)

