BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German car industry association VDA said on Friday that conservative politician and former Innogy board member Hildegard Mueller would become its new president, effective Feb. 1.

Mueller, who was a member of the German parliament from 2002 to 2008, was elected unanimously by the association’s executive board, VDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Paul Carrel)