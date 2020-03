HAMBURG, Germany, March 4 (Reuters) - German new passenger car registrations dropped by 11% year-on-year in February to just under 240,000 vehicles, a source familiar with the figures told Reuters on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the decline was related to the coronavirus outbreak, the source added.

German car authority KBA is due to publish official figures later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Edward Taylor and Michelle Martin)