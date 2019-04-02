German new car registrations fell by 0.5 percent in March - source

HAMBURG, Germany, April 2 (Reuters) - German new car registrations fell by 0.5 percent to around 345,500 in March, a person familiar with the numbers told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that order levels were however better than those figures showed.

The source said the drop - which comes after new car registrations rose by almost 3 percent in February - was probably due to several thousand fewer cars being sold due to carnival celebrations at the beginning of the month.

The source said new car registrations had risen by 0.2 percent to 880,000 during the first quarter. Official registrations data from Germany’s car authority KBA are due to be released on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)