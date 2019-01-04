German new car registrations in December down 6.6 pct y/y - source

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German new car registrations fell by 6.6 percent year-on-year in December to about 237,000 vehicles, a source told Reuters on Friday, pointing to the seasonal holiday slowdown.

The person added that the new emissions testing regime WLTP had less of a dampening impact on demand compared with prior months, when some carmakers like Volkswagen struggled to get vehicles certified as being road worthy.

Official registrations data from Germany’s car authority KBA are due later on Friday.