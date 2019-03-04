German new car sales up 3 pct in February

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, rose 3 percent year on year in February, rebounding from a decline in January.

New car registrations rose to 268,800 vehicles, with German makes accounting for 70 percent of the cars sold, the VDA association of German carmakers said on Monday.

New passenger car registrations in January fell 1.4 percent.

The industry’s latest models will be on display at the Geneva motor show this week, with higher production costs a hot-button issue for Europe’s carmakers as Britain could leave the European Union on March 29 without a withdrawal agreement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)