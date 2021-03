BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s passenger car registrations fell 19% to around 194,000 vehicles in February, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, as coronavirus restriction measures keep taking a toll on the industry.

Registrations dropped 25% in the first two months of the year to around 364,000 vehicles, the source added. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Emma Thomasson)