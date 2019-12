HAMBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German new passenger car registrations rose by 10% year-on-year to about 299,000 in November, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The month was surprisingly strong,” the source said, adding that reasons were not yet known.

Germany’s vehicle authority KBA is due to release official car registrations data on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Kathrin Jones and Tassilo Hummel)