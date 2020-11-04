German October new car registrations down 4% y/y - source

HAMBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The number of new passenger car registrations in Germany declined by 4% in October to around 274,500 vehicles, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, pointing to a relatively strong year-earlier month.

The general trend towards a recovery in the auto sector is still intact, the source added.

Car authority KBA is due to publish official sales figures later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Adair)