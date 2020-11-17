Germany to up financial aid for cars sector -government sources

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany will provide an additional 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to support the battered automobile industry by subsidizing the development and production of climate-friendly cars, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Another at least 500 million euros will be used for a scrappage scheme for older trucks, the sources told Reuters.

Suppliers can expect up to 500 million euros in guarantees to secure loans, they said. ($1 = 0.8414 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)