German bank lobby group sees Brexit intensifying competition -paper

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German bank lobby group BDB expects competition in Germany to become more intense following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“Despite the big welcome party (for banks relocating from London to Frankfurt) we must not forget that competition in the home market will get even fiercer,” BDB president Hans-Walter Peters told weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Some of the world’s biggest banks have decided to rent more office space in Frankfurt, bolstering Germany’s financial hub after months of divorce talks between Britain and the EU have left London’s future more uncertain than ever.

Frankfurt-based public-sector bank Helaba has estimated that about 8,000 bankers will relocate to Frankfurt due to Brexit.

BDB’s Peters said that banks moving their EU hub to Frankfurt would likely try to expand their offerings in Germany, albeit focusing more on corporate and less on retail clients.

He added that he expects consolidation in Germany’s fragmented banking market to continue, after the sector saw the number of lenders shrink by 100 to 1,900 over the last couple of years. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Louise Heavens)