FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, still partially owned by the German government after a bailout, will be expelled from the blue-chip DAX index to make room for a rising technology star, underscoring the declining fortunes of the nation’s top banks.

The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse , which compiles the index, made the announcement late on Wednesday. The change takes affect on Sept. 24. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Andrew Roche)