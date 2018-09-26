FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 26, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Berlin: Some banks in EU still have too many non-performing loans

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Wednesday that the proportion of non-performing loans in the bank balance sheets of some European Union countries was still much too high.

Kukies, deputy finance minister with responsibility for financial market policy and European issues, told an insurance audience that the German government had not yet made a decision about a commission cap for insurers.

He added that the interest-rate reserve fund, known as the ZZR in Germany, should be built up, but in smaller increments. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.