Germany's Scholz says Deutsche Bank not causing "sleepless nights"

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday lauded positive developments in the German banking sector in recent months, and said his ministry was not overly concerned about the future of Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank.

Talk of a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, the country’s No. 2 bank, has heated up in the past few weeks as both lenders struggle to improve their performance a decade after the global financial crisis.

Asked about the speculation, Scholz told Reuters he never spoke about specific companies, but added, “Perhaps I can add this: No one in the finance ministry is having sleepless nights because of Deutsche Bank - not me either.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Maria Sheahan)