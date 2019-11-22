Commerzbank CEO calls for multilateralism, decries "Nation first" approach

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s chief executive officer on Friday criticised the U.S. administration’s approach to unilateral deals and called for Germany and Europe to “stick to our principles”.

Speaking to prominent bankers at an annual conference in Frankfurt, Martin Zielke said that the U.S. and its president wanted to make deals, adding that they wanted to do that unilaterally if possible.

“We should not be tempted by the false slogan of ‘Nation first’ solutions. On the contrary, we should do all that is possible to overcome the deep divisions that we observe in some societies,” Zielke said.

“We should not allow ourselves to be reduced simply to dealmakers,” he added. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)