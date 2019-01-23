China's CATL plans battery cell production of 60 GWh from 2026 at German plant

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) eyes an annual production of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 2026 at its first European production site in Germany, a senior CATL manager said on Wednesday.

Matthias Zentgraf, CATL’s regional president for Europe, told a business conference in Berlin that its battery cell factory in Erfurt would start production in 2021 and that the company would create 600 new jobs at the site.

CATL, the world’s largest maker of battery cells for electric vehicles, said in July it would build its first European production site in Erfurt and the plant would supply carmaker BMW with lithium-ion batteries. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)