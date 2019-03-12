Merkel: EU has made clear, far-reaching proposals on Brexit

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the European Union had made clear, far-reaching proposals to Britain on Brexit and that applying pressure was not the right way to convince London.

“Clear, far-reaching proposals have been made that take into account the concerns of Britain and that seek to find answers to them,” Merkel told reporters, adding she wanted an orderly Brexit and the British parliament now had to decide.

At the joint news conference, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said the latest proposals were a step forward.