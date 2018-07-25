FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:48 AM / in 2 hours

TABLE-Germany sells 3.201 bln euros of 0.00 pct Bobl - Buba

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 3.201 billion
euros ($3.74 billion) of its new 0.00 percent, 5-year Bobl notes
at the lowest price of 100.94, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.
    The notes (ISIN:DE0001141786) are due to mature in 2023.
    Results of June 6 sale of previous Bobl included for
reference:

 AUCTION DATE               25/07/18             06/06/18
 AVG. YIELD                 -0.18 pct           -0.19 pct       
     
 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE        100.97               100.92         
      
 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE      100.94               100.9          
       
 TAIL                         0.03               0.02           
      
 TOTAL BIDS                 3.636 bln euros      2.552 bln euros
      
 ALLOTTED                   3.201 bln euros      1.602 bln euros
      
 RETAINED                   0.799 bln euros      0.399 bln euros
      
 BID COVER RATIO            1.1                  1.6            
      
 TOTAL VOLUME               4.0 bln euros        16.0 bln euros 
      

 Auction details in German can be found at             . 


($1 = 0.8548 euros)

 (Writing by Paul Carrel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
