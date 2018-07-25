TABLE-Germany sells 3.201 bln euros of 0.00 pct Bobl - Buba

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 3.201 billion euros ($3.74 billion) of its new 0.00 percent, 5-year Bobl notes at the lowest price of 100.94, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday. The notes (ISIN:DE0001141786) are due to mature in 2023. Results of June 6 sale of previous Bobl included for reference: AUCTION DATE 25/07/18 06/06/18 AVG. YIELD -0.18 pct -0.19 pct AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 100.97 100.92 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 100.94 100.9 TAIL 0.03 0.02 TOTAL BIDS 3.636 bln euros 2.552 bln euros ALLOTTED 3.201 bln euros 1.602 bln euros RETAINED 0.799 bln euros 0.399 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 1.1 1.6 TOTAL VOLUME 4.0 bln euros 16.0 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at . ($1 = 0.8548 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel)