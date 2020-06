LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany started selling a tap of its bond due August 2050 via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Price guidance is around 4.5 basis points over the country’s outstanding Aug 2048 bond.

Pricing is expected later on Wednesday. BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Maiya Keidan)