Germany to raise 6 bln euros via syndicated Aug 2050 tap - lead manager

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany will raise 6 billion euros through a syndicated reopening of its Aug 2050 bond later on Wednesday, according to two lead manager updates seen by Reuters.

Investor demand fell to 31.5 billion euros from the 44 billion euros received earlier during the sale, the lead managers said.

The bond, which will raise the outstanding amount of the Aug 2050 bond to 14 billion euros, will price at 2.5 basis points above Germany’s Aug 2048 bond as announced earlier.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the sale.