Germany hires banks for syndicated re-opening of 30-yr bond - lead managers

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Germany hired banks on Tuesday for a reopening of a 30-year bond via syndication, according to three lead managers.

The country mandated BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan for the reopening of its August 2050 bond.

The sale is expected to be “launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions,” according to the mandate announcements seen by Reuters, a phrase borrowers usually use a day before a sale is launched. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Lawrence White)