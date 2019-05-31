German 10-year bond yield hits all-time low

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a record low on Friday as a vow by U.S. President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on Mexican goods heightened world recession fears.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, tumbled over 3 basis points to minus 0.205%.

That pushed past a previous record low hit in July 2016 — just after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union rattled world markets.

Yields on French and Dutch bonds also hit fresh lows .