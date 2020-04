LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany will launch its first 15-year benchmark government bond in May through a syndicate of banks, the country’s debt agency said on Tuesday.

The new bond, which will mature in May 2035, is part of the country’s plans for increased debt issuance to fund its coronavirus support programmes, the debt agency said.

A reopening of that bond is planned for June, through Germany’s more regular auction programme. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)