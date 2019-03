LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield turned negative on Friday for the first time since October 2016, after poor manufacturing data fuelled concerns about slowing growth in the euro zone’s biggest economy.

The German 10-year government bond yield hit a day’s low of -0.001 percent after a survey on Friday showed that Germany’s manufacturing sector had contracted for the third month in a row. (Reporting by Virginia Furness Editing by Tommy Wilkes)