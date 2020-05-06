Bonds News
Germany launches first syndicated bond issue in five years

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany launched its first syndicated debt issue since 2015 on Wednesday, as the country ramps up spending to support its economy through the damaging effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The country’s debt agency set guidance of 24 basis points over its outstanding Feb 2030 Bunds on the new 15-year syndicated issue, according to a lead manager.

The transaction is expected to price later in the day via BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank and HSBC. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

