February 13, 2018 / 7:25 PM / in 16 hours

UPDATE 1-Bridgewater has taken short bets against titans of corporate Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Companies include Deutsche Bank, Allianz, BASF and Adidas

* Also Munich Re, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Bayer

* Bridgewater short positions began in late January - filings (Updates with additional companies, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates has taken short bets against the titans of corporate Germany, including Deutsche Bank, Allianz, and BASF , according to Germany’s federal gazette Bundesanzeiger on Tuesday.

Bridgewater’s short position amounted to 0.78 percent of Deutsche Bank shares, 0.87 percent of Allianz and 0.84 percent of BASF, Bundesanzeiger said without giving more detail.

Bridgewater is the world’s largest hedge fund manager with around $160 billion in assets under management. Short selling is driven by expectations that shares will fall, which means they can be repurchased at a lower price to make a profit.

The hedge fund manager began taking the short positions in late January, according to the filings published in Bundesanzeiger.

Bridgewater has also taken short positions against a number of other big German corporations, the filings with Bundesanzeiger showed on Tuesday. They include Munich Re , Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius, Deutsche Post, Bayer, Adidas, and E.ON.

Bridgewater declined to comment.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Bridgewater had taken short bets against European companies to $14 billion.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Adrian Croft and Jane Merriman

