TABLE-Germany sells 1.39 bln euros in top-up 6-month Bubill

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 1.39 billion euros in a top-up of 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of 100.226, the Bundesbank said on Monday. The bills (ISIN:DE0001137842) are due to mature on July 8, 2020. The settlement date is February 19. Results of Feb. 10 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 17 Feb 2020 10 Feb 2020 AVG. YIELD -0.5799 -0.5847 AVG. ACCEPTED 100.226 100.285 PRICE LOWEST ACCEPTED 100.226 100.283 PRICE TAIL 0.000 0.002 TOTAL BIDS 3.29 bln euros 3.955 bln euros ALLOTTED 1.39 bln euros 2.7 bln euros RETAINED 0.109 bln euros 0.300 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 2.4 1.5 TOTAL VOLUME 4.5 bln euros 3 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)