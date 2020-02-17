Bonds News
TABLE-Germany sells 1.39 bln euros in top-up 6-month Bubill

    BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 1.39 billion
euros in a top-up of 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of
100.226, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
    The bills (ISIN:DE0001137842) are due to mature on July 8,
2020. The settlement date is February 19. Results of Feb. 10
sale included for reference:

 AUCTION DATE     17 Feb 2020      10 Feb 2020
 AVG. YIELD       -0.5799          -0.5847
 AVG. ACCEPTED    100.226          100.285
 PRICE                             
 LOWEST ACCEPTED  100.226          100.283
 PRICE                             
 TAIL             0.000            0.002
 TOTAL BIDS       3.29 bln euros   3.955 bln euros
 ALLOTTED         1.39 bln euros   2.7 bln euros
 RETAINED         0.109 bln euros  0.300 bln euros
 BID COVER RATIO  2.4              1.5
 TOTAL VOLUME     4.5 bln euros    3 bln euros
 
    Auction details in German can be found at

 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)
