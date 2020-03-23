TABLE-Germany sells 1.43 bln euros in top-up of 6-month Bubill

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 1.43 billion euros in a top-up of a 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of 100.224, the Bundesbank said on Monday. The bills (ISIN:DE0001137859) are due to mature on August 5, 2020. The settlement date is March 25. Results of March 2 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 23 March 2020 2 March 2020 AVG. YIELD -0.6364 -0.6259 AVG. ACCEPTED 100.2357 100.3297 PRICE LOWEST ACCEPTED 100.2240 100.325 PRICE TAIL 0.0117 0.0047 TOTAL BIDS 3.005 bln euros 3.285 bln euros ALLOTTED 1.430 bln euros 1.910 bln euros RETAINED 0.07 bln euros 1.090 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 2.1 1.7 TOTAL VOLUME 4.5 bln euros 3 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)