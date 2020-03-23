TABLE-Germany sells 1.43 bln euros in top-up of 6-month Bubill

Bonds News
    BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 1.43 billion
euros in a top-up of a 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of
100.224, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
    The bills (ISIN:DE0001137859) are due to mature on August 5,
2020. The settlement date is March 25. Results of March 2 sale
included for reference:

 AUCTION DATE     23 March 2020    2 March 2020
 AVG. YIELD       -0.6364          -0.6259
 AVG. ACCEPTED    100.2357         100.3297
 PRICE                             
 LOWEST ACCEPTED  100.2240         100.325
 PRICE                             
 TAIL             0.0117           0.0047
 TOTAL BIDS       3.005 bln euros  3.285 bln euros
 ALLOTTED         1.430 bln euros  1.910 bln euros
 RETAINED         0.07 bln euros   1.090 bln euros
 BID COVER RATIO  2.1              1.7
 TOTAL VOLUME     4.5 bln euros    3 bln euros
 
    Auction details in German can be found at

 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)
