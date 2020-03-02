TABLE-Germany sells 1.910 bln euros of new 6-month Bubill

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 1.910 billion euros of a new 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of 100.325, the Bundesbank said on Monday. The bills (ISIN:DE0001137867) are due to mature on Sept. 9, 2020. The settlement date is March 4. Results of Feb. 17 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 2 March 2020 17 Feb 2020 AVG. YIELD -0.6259 -0.5799 AVG. ACCEPTED 100.3297 100.226 PRICE LOWEST ACCEPTED 100.325 100.226 PRICE TAIL 0.0047 0.000 TOTAL BIDS 3.285 bln euros 3.29 bln euros ALLOTTED 1.910 bln euros 1.39 bln euros RETAINED 1.090 bln euros 0.109 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 1.7 2.4 TOTAL VOLUME 3.000 bln euros 4.5 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)