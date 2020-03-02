Bonds News
March 2, 2020

TABLE-Germany sells 1.910 bln euros of new 6-month Bubill

    BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 1.910 billion
euros of a new 6-month Bubill at the lowest price of 100.325,
the Bundesbank said on Monday.
    The bills (ISIN:DE0001137867) are due to mature on Sept. 9,
2020. The settlement date is March 4. Results of Feb. 17 sale
included for reference:

 AUCTION DATE     2 March 2020     17 Feb 2020
 AVG. YIELD       -0.6259          -0.5799
 AVG. ACCEPTED    100.3297         100.226
 PRICE                             
 LOWEST ACCEPTED  100.325          100.226
 PRICE                             
 TAIL             0.0047           0.000
 TOTAL BIDS       3.285 bln euros  3.29 bln euros
 ALLOTTED         1.910 bln euros  1.39 bln euros
 RETAINED         1.090 bln euros  0.109 bln euros
 BID COVER RATIO  1.7              2.4
 TOTAL VOLUME     3.000 bln euros  4.5 bln euros
 
    Auction details in German can be found at

 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)
