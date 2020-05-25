TABLE-Germany sells 3.765 bln euros in top-up of 12-month Bubill

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 3.765 billion euros in a top-up of 12-month Bubill at the lowest price of 100.52, the Bundesbank said on Monday. The bills (ISIN:DE0001030203) are due to mature on April. 14. 2021. Results of May 18 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 25 May 2020 18 May 2020 AVG. YIELD -0.58% -0.57% AVG. ACCEPTED 100.522 100.554 PRICE LOWEST ACCEPTED 100.520 100.552 PRICE TAIL 0.002 0.002 TOTAL BIDS 7.75 bln euros 11.595 bln euros ALLOTTED 3.765 bln euros 3.81 bln euros RETAINED 0.235 bln euros 0.190 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 2.1 3.0 TOTAL VOLUME 8.0 bln euros 4.0 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)