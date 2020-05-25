Healthcare
May 25, 2020 / 11:30 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

TABLE-Germany sells 3.765 bln euros in top-up of 12-month Bubill

1 Min Read

    BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 3.765 billion
euros in a top-up of 12-month Bubill at the lowest price of
100.52, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
    The bills (ISIN:DE0001030203) are due to mature on April.
14. 2021. Results of May 18 sale included for reference:

 AUCTION DATE     25 May 2020      18 May 2020
 AVG. YIELD       -0.58%           -0.57%
 AVG. ACCEPTED    100.522          100.554
 PRICE                             
 LOWEST ACCEPTED  100.520          100.552
 PRICE                             
 TAIL             0.002            0.002
 TOTAL BIDS       7.75 bln euros   11.595 bln
                                   euros
 ALLOTTED         3.765 bln euros  3.81 bln euros
 RETAINED         0.235 bln euros  0.190 bln euros
 BID COVER RATIO  2.1              3.0
 TOTAL VOLUME     8.0 bln euros    4.0 bln euros
 
    Auction details in German can be found at

 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)
