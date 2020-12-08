German parliament suspends debt limits again to allow more borrowing in 2021

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German lawmakers on Tuesday suspended debt limits in the constitution again to allow the government net new borrowing of up to 180 billion euros ($218.14 billion) in 2021 to finance more measures to shield Europe’s largest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debt figure is the second-highest in post-war Germany and comes after the Bundestag lower house of parliament this year suspended the debt brake to allow net new borrowing of up to 218 billion euros in 2020. ($1 = 0.8252 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)