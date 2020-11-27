Germany plans almost 180 bln euros of new debt in 2021

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Germany plans to borrow 179.82 billion euros ($214.36 billion) next year, nearly double the 96 billion euros initially foreseen, as Berlin extends aid measures to mitigate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy, lawmakers told Reuters on Friday.

Germany’s parliamentary budget committee of lawmakers agreed on the plans in the early hours of Friday after 17 hours of talks.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)