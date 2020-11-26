Germany pushes up 2021 debt plans above 180 bln euros - sources

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Germany is pushing up its 2021 debt plans to more than 180 billion euros ($215 billion) to finance more measures in the COVID-19 pandemic and cushion its impact on Europe’s largest economy, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The debt figure is still subject to negotiations among budget lawmakers in parliament and is likely to be finalised during marathon talks which are likely to last until Friday morning, the sources said.