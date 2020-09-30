Merkel: EU wants progress with China on market access by year end

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she aimed to make progress in talks between the European Union and China on market access and reciprocity by the end of the year, when Germany cedes the rotating EU presidency.

Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the EU had not made much progress on its investment agreement with China so far.

“We want fair trade with China,” she said. The EU wants to make progress on reciprocity, on market access, by the end of the German presidency of the EU, said Merkel, adding she could, however, not promise a breakthrough. (Reporting by Michelle Adair Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)