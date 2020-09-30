Tough few months ahead with coronavirus, warns Merkel

Slideshow ( 3 images )

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany faces a tough few months due to the coronavirus, with the number of infections on the rise and winter approaching, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday.

“Germany has until now come through the pandemic relatively well thanks to the extraordinarily responsible behaviour of citizens in the last few months but we see now that autumn is coming, a difficult phase is ahead,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.