Merkel stands by NATO defence spending target despite budget plans

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela is committed to NATO targets to lift defence spending, her spokesman said on Wednesday after her finance minister unveiled a budget that would see lower spending as a proportion of economic output in 2022.

Asked if he saw a contradiction in the NATO commitment and the government’s budget plans, spokesman Steffen Seibert said:

“I see no conflict. I see an acknowledgement of the NATO goal, I see development in this direction.”

“This clear increase needs to be continued,” he added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)