UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz defends debt-financed rescue push in COVID-19 pandemic

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday defended the government’s decision against criticism from opposition lawmakers to finance its rescue and stimulus measures in the COVID-19 pandemic with record new borrowing this year and next.

Speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Scholz also attacked members of the far-right AfD party for talking down the serious health risks of the new coronavirus, calling it a dangerous lie which would lead to more infections and deaths.

“It’s a great catastrophe what you’re doing here because you’re telling the citizens of this country something wrong,” Scholz said to laud applause from his centre-left Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

Scholz said the government had received top marks from international organisations for its crisis response, adding that doing nothing was not an option as this would lead to even higher costs for the country.

“With the programs that we launched this year, Germany has contributed to the fact that we have dealt with the economic and social consequences of the crisis much better than many, many had predicted,” Scholz said.

“We have chosen this path and we will continue it.”

Lawmakers later on Tuesday are expected to suspended debt limits in the constitution again to allow the government net new borrowing of up to 180 billion euros ($218 billion) in 2021 to finance more measures to shield Europe’s largest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debt figure is the second-highest in post-war Germany and comes after the Bundestag lower house of parliament this year suspended the debt brake to allow net new borrowing of up to 218 billion euros in 2020.

Germany’s gross domestic product grew by a stronger-than-expected 8.5% quarter-on-quarter from July through September, following an unprecedented 9.8% plunge in the second quarter due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Paul Carrel)