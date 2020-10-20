German debt level seen rising to 71% of GDP - ministry document

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s debt level will likely rise to 71% of GDP this year, a finance ministry document showed on Tuesday, as the country spends more to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year’s level is seen at 70.25% when compared to the gross domestic product, due to the expected recovery of the economy, the document also showed.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz earlier this year said Germany’s debt level could rise to around 75% or 80% from under 60% in 2019. (Reporting Michael Nienaber and Christian Kraemer; writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)